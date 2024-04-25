Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.66 and last traded at $61.08. Approximately 1,145,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,562,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Roku by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Roku by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

