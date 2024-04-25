Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.46. Approximately 865,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,940,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 in the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Rollins by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,547,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

