Short Interest in Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Expands By 859.7%

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 859.7% from the March 31st total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 533,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,412. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calidi Biotherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.47% of Calidi Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

