Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Rises By 482.8%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 482.8% from the March 31st total of 636,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 1,871,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
