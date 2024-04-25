Short Interest in NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Grows By 2,900.0%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBPVF remained flat at $20.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

