Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Increases By 325.9%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 325.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ PULM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 2,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 63.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

