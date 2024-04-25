Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Expands By 3,683.3%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 3,683.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

SNAXW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,151. Stryve Foods has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of healthy snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands; and human-grade air-dried pet treats marketed under the Two Tails and Primal Paws brand names.

