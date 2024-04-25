Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.1% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,850. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

