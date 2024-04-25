Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 984,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,371. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
