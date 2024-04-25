SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.92. 6,604,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953,503. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

