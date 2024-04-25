St James House (LON:SJH) Trading Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51). Approximately 4,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.54).
St James House Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.75.
About St James House
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
