State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 4.4 %

Raymond James stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

