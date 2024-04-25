State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,110 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Yum China were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Yum China by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.05. 2,371,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,514. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

