State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,706 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Splunk were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,996,000 after buying an additional 131,909 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 85.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,394,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 48.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 843,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after buying an additional 276,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $96,305,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Splunk by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 611,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,104,000 after buying an additional 157,121 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during trading on Thursday. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

