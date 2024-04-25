State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.12 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of State Street worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $73.28. 5,837,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,014. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.