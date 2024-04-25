State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MongoDB worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.13. 1,129,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,501. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.91 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.56 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

