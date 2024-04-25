State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 12,421 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 38,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 50,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $17.60. 7,851,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,908,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.