State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 1,421,387 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,421,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NU Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,170,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,463,035. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.