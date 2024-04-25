State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,537 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,789,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.