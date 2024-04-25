Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Superdry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPGY remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Superdry has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.18.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

