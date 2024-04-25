Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Superdry Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEPGY remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Superdry has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.18.
About Superdry
