The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.01 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.510 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 372,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.53 million, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.12%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

