TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 3%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.80 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.32). 110,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 112,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.55 ($0.33).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £16.09 million, a PE ratio of -2,575.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Goold bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,822.13). 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

