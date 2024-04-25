Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Trend Micro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $439.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.86 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.55%. Analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.