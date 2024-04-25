True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.11

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 5005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

True Drinks Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $495.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks

(Get Free Report)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.