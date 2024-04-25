Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

VSGX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. 95,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

