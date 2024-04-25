Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $462.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.05 and its 200 day moving average is $439.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

