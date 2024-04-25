Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Raised by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 2.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after buying an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

