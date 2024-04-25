VCI Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,158 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,557. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

