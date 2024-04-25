X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 3,407.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.20. 28,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,693. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

