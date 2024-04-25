Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 19,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 636% from the average daily volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

About Zhongsheng Group

(Get Free Report)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.