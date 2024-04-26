Aew Capital Management L P Buys New Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 117,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

NYSE AIRC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.