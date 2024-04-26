Aew Capital Management L P Cuts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,960 shares during the period. Regency Centers makes up 2.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.61% of Regency Centers worth $74,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,697,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 115.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,077,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,350,000 after acquiring an additional 388,148 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. 1,398,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,971. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

