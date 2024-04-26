Aew Capital Management L P Has $19.21 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.6% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,342. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

