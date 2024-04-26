Aew Capital Management L P Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 156,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $60.52. 1,117,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,911. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

