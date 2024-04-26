Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 3.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $98,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Public Storage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Public Storage by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.73. The company had a trading volume of 576,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.68 and a 200 day moving average of $276.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

