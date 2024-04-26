Aew Capital Management L P Sells 2,780 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 11.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Prologis were worth $325,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Prologis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.03. 4,037,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,233. The company has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

