Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. 5,016,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,793. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
