Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. 5,016,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,793. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.