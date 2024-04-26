Alesco Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $642,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.77. 4,026,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.35.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.