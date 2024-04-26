Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,651. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

