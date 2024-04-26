Alesco Advisors LLC Has $20.88 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 2.24% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

IWC stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.63. 56,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,088. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $121.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

