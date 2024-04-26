Alesco Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $577.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.