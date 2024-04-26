Alesco Advisors LLC Has $65.60 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,847,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,009 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $65,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,038,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 468,478 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752,769 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

