Alesco Advisors LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 321,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.08. The company had a trading volume of 279,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,850. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

