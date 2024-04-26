Alesco Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $95.33. 8,351,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,263,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

