Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

EWX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,791. The company has a market capitalization of $768.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

