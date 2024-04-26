Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 26,322 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,322 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $33,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $111.62. 561,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,220. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.