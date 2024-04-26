Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-$5.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.90.

MO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,793,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,018,917. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

