Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.0 %

AMBP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 2,734,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBP. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

