Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.0 %
AMBP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 2,734,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
