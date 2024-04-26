AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Up 7.8%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $173.85 and last traded at $172.87. 149,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 443,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.38.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,361,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $208,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

