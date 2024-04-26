Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.40% of Avnet worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Avnet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $50.10. 534,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,138. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.13%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.